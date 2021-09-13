‘He Shouldn’t Be Lecturing Anybody!’: Trump Goes After George Bush Over Domestic Extremism Comments

Former President Donald Trump went after former President George W. Bush in a statement Monday for warning about domestic extremism in his speech marking the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now,” Trump said in a statement released by Save America PAC.

“The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn’t be lecturing anybody!” he added.

Bush compared “violent extremists abroad” to those “at home” during his Sept. 11 speech at the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Bush did not mention any specific group, though some media outlets reported his warning of growing domestic extremism alluded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. (RELATED: George W. Bush Releases Statement On Afghanistan Calling On US To Accept Refugees)

“There’s little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home,” he said. “But in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit.

Bush had denounced the “violent assault on the Capitol” in a Jan. 6 statement and called out the “reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election,” likely a reference to Trump and his allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.