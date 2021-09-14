Hollywood Shares Tributes To Norm Macdonald Following News Of His Death

Rob Schneider, Seth Rogen and more celebrities shared tributes to Norm Macdonald on Tuesday following news of his death after a lengthy cancer battle.

“Norm, I didn’t just like you,” Schneider’s tweet read after news of Macdonald surfaced. “I loved you. You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today.”

“But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us,” he added. “Rest.”

“Oh fuck,” Rogen’s post on social media read. “I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting.”

“I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows,” he added. “He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Even former Republican Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who worked with Macdonald during the late’s star’s time on “Saturday Night Live” shared a sweet post. Norm famously did impressions of the senator during his time on “SNL” from 1993 to 1998, Deadline reported.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” Dole’s tweet read. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”(RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

And those three weren’t alone. It was clear from the tributes, the superstar comedian will be sorely missed.

I am absolutely devastated about Norm Macdonald. Norm had the most unique comedic voice I have ever encountered and he was so relentlessly and uncompromisingly funny. I will never laugh that hard again. I’m so sad for all of us today. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) September 14, 2021

I will miss you forever!@normmacdonald pic.twitter.com/guVNMZpyzM — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

One of the funniest motherfuckers to ever live.

Somewhere he’s reading all our tributes and making the most crass, inappropriate, and hysterical comments about them.

RIP Norm Macdonald pic.twitter.com/PAsoY732GV — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 14, 2021

Comedian and actor Albert Brooks wrote while he never met Norm, comedy lost a “great one.”

“R.I.P. Norm Macdonald,” Brooks tweeted. “I never got a chance to know him but he made me laugh so many times with his brilliant wit and delivery. Comedy lost a great one today.”

Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. R.I.P Norm Macdonald. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) September 14, 2021

One of the funniest people #SNL ever produced is gone, but will never be forgotten. I’ve spent many an hour on YouTube over the years enjoying all the characters he gave us. In a word: HILARIOUS.Thanks for a lifetime of laughs @normmacdonald. #RIP pic.twitter.com/pK9lK3Rz87 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

Oh my God. We lost a legend. Norm was punishingly funny. A unique special point of view and completely organic. RIPNormMacDonald https://t.co/u3nkFjs099 — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) September 14, 2021

He was 61. An official cause of death has not yet been released.