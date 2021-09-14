Entertainment

Hollywood Shares Tributes To Norm Macdonald Following News Of His Death

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Rob Schneider, Seth Rogen and more celebrities shared tributes to Norm Macdonald on Tuesday following news of his death after a lengthy cancer battle.

“Norm, I didn’t just like you,” Schneider’s tweet read after news of Macdonald surfaced. “I loved you. You didn’t just make me laugh. You made me cry with laughter. I’m still crying today.”

“But when I think of you, my tears will run down my face with all the memories of all the laughter and all the joys that you brought to all of us,” he added. “Rest.”

“Oh fuck,” Rogen’s post on social media read. “I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting.”

“I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows,” he added. “He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Even former Republican Kansas Sen. Bob Dole, who worked with Macdonald during the late’s star’s time on “Saturday Night Live” shared a sweet post. Norm famously did impressions of the senator during his time on “SNL” from 1993 to 1998, Deadline reported.

“Norm @normmacdonald was a great talent, and I loved laughing with him on SNL,” Dole’s tweet read. “*Bob Dole* will miss Norm Macdonald.”(RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

And those three weren’t alone. It was clear from the tributes, the superstar comedian will be sorely missed.

Comedian and actor Albert Brooks wrote while he never met Norm, comedy lost a “great one.”

“R.I.P. Norm Macdonald,” Brooks tweeted. “I never got a chance to know him but he made me laugh so many times with his brilliant wit and delivery. Comedy lost a great one today.”

He was 61. An official cause of death has not yet been released.