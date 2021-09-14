New York Giants Fan Allegedly Finds Maggots In His Ketchup At MetLife Stadium

A New York Giants fan allegedly found maggots in the ketchup on his hot dog during the Sunday game against the Denver Broncos at MetLife stadium.

A Snapchat video posted to Twitter shows the fan holding a hot dog with what appears to be maggots inside the ketchup. “Bro, there’s straight-up maggots in the ketchup,” the fan can be heard saying in the video. “That is nasty.” (RELATED: Report: Several Saints Coaches Test Positive For COVID-19)

That’s what happens when you put ketchup on your hot dog pic.twitter.com/eXszYlxtjS — Barstool New York (@BS_NewYork) September 13, 2021

Delaware North, MetLife Stadium’s official concessions provider, told Giants Wire that the contaminated ketchup dispenser had been thrown out and that this was an isolated incident.

“We take the sanitation of our facilities extremely seriously,” Delaware North said in a statement. “Upon learning well prior to kickoff Sunday that a single ketchup vessel had been compromised, we took immediate action and discarded the vessel and thoroughly inspected other condiment stations. As an additional precaution, we are sanitizing all condiment pumps and increasing the availability of single-serve condiment packets.”

The food wasn’t the only thing souring the experience of Giants fans at MetLife on Sunday. The Broncos held a 20-point going into the final minutes of the fourth quarter, leading fans to exit the stadium in droves. Quarterback Daniel Jones rushed for a touchdown as time expired, but it was for naught. The Giants lost their season opener to Denver 27-13.