Tom Brady Might Be Trolling The Falcons In Instagram Video Ahead Of Matchup

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seemed to be trolling the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their matchup in an Instagram video posted Monday.

“Hey what’s up, hope you guys had a great weekend. Football is officially back,” Brady begins. “We got a big week ahead … excited for this week. Let’s go.” It all seems like a very normal, kind of banal message to fans. But take a look at the laptop screen over his shoulder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Yes, Brady recorded that video at 3:28 p.m. That time might be familiar to Falcons fans because the Falcons were beating Brady and the Patriots 28-3 at halftime of Super Bowl LI. Brady and the New England Patriots pulled off an improbable 25-point comeback, the largest in Super Bowl History, and defeated the Falcons in overtime 34-28.

A lot of people seemed to take notice of the GOAT’s subtle message.

.@TomBrady with some elite trolling! 🤣 The Bucs play the Falcons this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MMjNCaNSnr — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 13, 2021

Tom Brady’s trolling game appears to be in midseason form ahead of Week 2 👀 https://t.co/aprhbumR1z — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 14, 2021

Tom Brady took a subtle shot at the Falcons in his latest weekly ‘W’ video https://t.co/P1zn3HUnxS pic.twitter.com/5OfaCZeiog — For The Win (@ForTheWin) September 14, 2021

Now that Brady is in the same division as the Falcons, he gets to do this twice a year. It seems like he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity.

Brady is coming off a record-setting game last week during the Buccaneers’ season opener. The Bucs defeated the Cowboys 31-29 on Sept. 9. Brady started his 300th career regular-season game, becoming the first player to start 300 games. The Falcons, meanwhile, were blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 4:05 on Sunday.