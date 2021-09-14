Editorial

Tom Brady Might Be Trolling The Falcons In Instagram Video Ahead Of Matchup

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

John Rigolizzo Contributor
Font Size:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady seemed to be trolling the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their matchup in an Instagram video posted Monday.

“Hey what’s up, hope you guys had a great weekend. Football is officially back,” Brady begins. “We got a big week ahead … excited for this week. Let’s go.” It all seems like a very normal, kind of banal message to fans. But take a look at the laptop screen over his shoulder.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Yes, Brady recorded that video at 3:28 p.m. That time might be familiar to Falcons fans because the Falcons were beating Brady and the Patriots 28-3 at halftime of Super Bowl LI. Brady and the New England Patriots pulled off an improbable 25-point comeback, the largest in Super Bowl History, and defeated the Falcons in overtime 34-28.

A lot of people seemed to take notice of the GOAT’s subtle message.

Now that Brady is in the same division as the Falcons, he gets to do this twice a year. It seems like he’s taken full advantage of the opportunity.

Brady is coming off a record-setting game last week during the Buccaneers’ season opener. The Bucs defeated the Cowboys 31-29 on Sept. 9. Brady started his 300th career regular-season game, becoming the first player to start 300 games. The Falcons, meanwhile, were blown out 32-6 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Bucs play the Falcons at 4:05 on Sunday.