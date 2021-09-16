City Arrests, Fines Lawyer For Dressing Up As ‘Halloween’ Villain Michael Myers On Beach With Bloody-Looking Knife

Galveston police arrested a man for walking on the beach dressed as a serial killer from the horror movie “Halloween,” the Galveston Daily News reported.

Department spokeswoman Sgt. Stacy Papillion said police arrested attorney Mark Metzger who was wearing a mask and holding a knife covered in blood, the Galveston Daily News reported.

Officers then realized the knife and blood were props and not real, according to the Galveston Daily News. They cited Metzger for disorderly conduct before releasing him. (RELATED: Person Pranks School Board In Virginia With Hilarious Fake Names)

Before his prank, Metzger posted pictures of two different masks on Facebook and wrote, “About to go for a walk down The Strand, but should I wear the left or the right?”

“Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor is 100% what I’m about,” Metzger wrote on Facebook. “It’s all I’ve been about my entire life. My methods might not work for everyone, but I guarantee I’ll please more than I’ll piss off.

“So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume, and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that …. then I’d do it again all day every day,” Metzger wrote.