EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Article 15-6 Investigation Into Gen. Mark Milley

A group of House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin demanding a formal AR 15-6 investigation into Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. A report alleges that Milley promised to warn his Chinese counterpart ahead of time in case the Trump administration prepared a military strike against China.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, which was spearheaded by Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and signed by 26 other Republicans. In the letter, the lawmakers mention reporting from an upcoming book by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, specifically two secret phone calls that allegedly took place Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the presidential election, and Jan. 8, two days after the Capitol riot. During the phone calls, Milley assured Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army that the U.S. would not strike and he would warn the Chinese in case of an attack, excerpts of the book “Peril,” reviewed by The Washington Post, allege.

An AR-15-6 investigation is the Army’s primary tool for gathering information in a variety of situations. A 15-6 investigation can be established to look into any situation a commander deems necessary and in the best interest of the military.

“We are gravely concerned with General (GEN) Mark Milley’s ability to exercise his duties and responsibilities as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this recent case, our specific concerns involve reports from 14 September 2021, which indicate that GEN Milley blatantly disregarded the concept of civilian control of the military, and gave aid and comfort to America’s principal adversary, the Chinese Communist Party,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter. “We request a formal AR 15-6 Investigation commence immediately with regard to these allegations.”

After sending the letter, Perry, a retired brigadier general with more than 38 years of U.S. Army service, told the Daily Caller that the U.S. cannot survive treason from within. (RELATED: Gen. Milley Allegedly Promised To Warn China In Case US Prepared Military Strike)

“It’s said a nation can survive its fools, but it can’t survive treason from within. Sadly for America, we’re infested with both, and it’s time to start cleaning house before it’s too late,” Perry told the Daily Caller. “No matter how many stars are on your shoulders, you’re never above your oath to support and defend the Constitution, and all those who break it must be held accountable. This investigation will ensure the truth is told and oaths have been upheld.” (RELATED: Pentagon Spokesman Says ‘Nothing’ In Milley Report Causes ‘Any Concern’)

The Daily Caller contacted the Defense Department about the letter and it did not immediately respond to the request for comment.