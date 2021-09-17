NFL Analyst Bart Scott Wagers His Eyebrows On Eagles-49ers Matchup

Former NFL linebacker and current analyst Bart Scott bet his eyebrows that the San Francisco 49ers would defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in their Sunday game.

Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up” Thursday, Scott trash-talked the Eagles after their week one victory over the Atlanta Falcons. “Everybody’s in love with Jalen Hurts this week,” Scott said. “Everybody went out and bought jerseys, jersey sales up 500%, but I’ll tell you what, I bet you [what] the Philadelphia fans didn’t do? They didn’t pop that tag off. They tucked it in, because this week, they’re gon’ be returning all those jerseys, ’cause they got the San Francisco 49ers that look elite.” (RELATED: Tom Brady Might Be Trolling The Falcons In Instagram Video Ahead Of Matchup)

“If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I’ll shave my eyebrow off.” —@BartScott57 😳 pic.twitter.com/I5vZb1tFIN — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 16, 2021

Fellow ESPN analyst Damien Woody then joined Scott and pointed out that the Lions were losing badly to the 49ers, but nearly came back to win the game in the fourth quarter. The 49ers held on to narrowly win, 41-33.

Scott responded that the Lions put up 24 points against the 49ers reserves, but Woody fired back that the Eagles have “elite” talent on both offensive and defensive lines, as well as “young dogs” at the skill positions.

Scott then made his bet with Woody.

“If the 49ers lose to the Philadelphia Eagles, I’ll shave my eyebrow off,” he said. He then told Woody to “put your money where your mouth is, D-Wood. Put your eyebrows up. Right one, left one, I don’t care.”

The 49ers are 3-point underdogs going into the game, but they are dealing with a rash of injuries. Running back Raheem Mostert, Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, and cornerback Jason Verrett were all injured last week during the game against the Lions. Greenlaw is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, while Mostert and Verrett have been placed on season-ending Injured Reserve.

The teams play each other at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.