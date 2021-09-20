Reporter Asks Actress If She’s ‘Talked To’ Long-Dead Margaret Thatcher Following Emmys Win

Actress Gillian Anderson took questions following her Emmy win for her role as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown,” and most notably, whether she had “talked to” the long-dead United Kingdom Prime Minister.

The reporter, identified as a radio host and producer Tanya Hart from American Urban Radio Network, asked the question after the 53-year-old actress took home the award for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Drama Series” during the Emmy Awards, Vanity Fair reported Monday. Hart asked “The Fall” star, “Just to continue with the whole Margaret Thatcher thing … have you talked to her about this role at all?” (RELATED: Conservative Hero Margaret Thatcher Named World’s Most Influential Woman)

It comes at the 2:50 minute mark.

WATCH:

Anderson seemed slightly puzzled by the question, since the late Leader of the Conservative Party in the U.K. died in September 2013, which would make it a bit of a challenge for “The Crown” star to speak to her. (RELATED: How Margaret Thatcher Would Have Handled The Shutdown)

“Um, well I … I have not spoken to Margaret,” Gillian replied as she appeared to be quite stumped, before moving on to a second question.

Hart had asked: “why did she think” it has taken other countries so long to have a female leader, despite Thatcher leading the U.K. as prime minister from 1979-1990.

Anderson replied that “maybe” Vice President “Kamala Harris” could be that next leader. “Maybe that’s the next step,” the actress said.