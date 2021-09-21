Authorities Identify Gabby Petito’s Body, Rule Death Homicide

The remains of a woman found Sunday in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Forest are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, her family’s attorney told Business Insider.

“We will be making a statement when Gabby is home,” Richard Stafford, the attorney, said. He declined to issue further comment. FBI Denver field office Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Charles Jones previously described the remains as “consistent with [Petito’s] description,” but did not affirmatively identify them.

A Wyoming coroner ruled her death a homicide.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

Petito was last seen Aug. 24 checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah. She had taken a cross country trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and was documenting the vacation on social media. Laundrie returned to his home in Florida Sept. 1, but has since disappeared. His parents reported him missing Sept. 17. (RELATED: Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie: Everything You Need To Know)

Moab County, Utah, police later released body camera footage of a traffic stop of Petito and Laundrie. Petito is shown in the footage crying, and told the police officer that she and Laundrie had been fighting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.