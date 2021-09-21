Ben Simmons Won’t Report To Practice, Play For 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons won’t report to the team’s training camp and has no plans to play for the team this season, according to a report published Tuesday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported that the 25-year old Simmons has no intentions to ever suit up for the 76ers again. Wojnarowski also reported that Simmons has had no direct contact with the organization since a meeting in August, where he told the Sixers front office that he wanted to be traded. (RELATED: The Texans Won’t Play Deshaun Watson After Tyrod Taylor Gets Hurt)

ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons will not report for opening of training camp next week and intends to never play another game for the franchise. Simmons hasn’t spoken to team since a late August meeting when he communicated this message to Sixers officials. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 21, 2021

Simmons has four years remaining on his contract with $147 million in salary, including $33 million for the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN. The NBA’s collective bargaining agreement allows the Sixers to withhold salary from players, the team also has an internal policy that makes it possible to fine players for missing practices and media appearances, the outlet noted. The team can also suspend Simmons for “failing to render services,” potentially costing the superstar point guard some $227,000 each game absent.

The rift between Simmons and the 76ers organization has been ongoing over the course of the summer. According to reports, the Sixers organization expected Simmons to be absent for a period of time, but to return at some point during training camp.

Simmons drew the ire of Sixers fans after his performance during the Eastern Conference semifinals cost Philadelphia the series and an appearance in the Conference Finals. Simmons did not attempt a shot during the fourth quarter of five games of the 7-game series. During game 7 of the series, Simmons finished with just 5 points on 4 shots and did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter, which included passing up an open slam dunk, drawing boos from the crowd.