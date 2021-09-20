The Texans Won’t Play Deshaun Watson After Tyrod Taylor Gets Hurt

The Houston Texans still don’t plan on playing Deshaun Watson.

Watson hasn’t played a snap all season, and Tyrod Taylor has been starting in his place. When Taylor went down with a hamstring issue Sunday against the Browns, fans immediately began wondering whether or not that meant Watson would finally suit up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, don’t hold your breath because it’s not happening.

Tyrod Taylor is out today with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/fp4FkGSSCZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2021

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach David Culley informed the media Monday that Watson won’t be playing with Tyrod Taylor out for the time being.

That means Davis Mills will be QB1.

#Texans coach David Culley confirms to reporters what has become obvious: Deshaun Watson won’t play in Week 3 despite Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring injury. Expect his status to remain the same. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

If there was ever a time to suit up Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, it’d be be right now with Taylor out. It’s super hard to win with a rookie QB in the NFL, and Davis Mills isn’t exactly Trevor Lawrence.

Winning with Mills is going to be an incredibly tall task.

Not sure I’ve ever seen a quarterback less aware of an impending sack, man. pic.twitter.com/yjE7jItvkL — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 19, 2021

So, it would make sense that people would start wondering whether or not now was the time for Watson to make an appearance.

The fact that he won’t is a pretty clear indication that he’s probably never taking another snap as a member of the Texans again.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

If you’re a Texans fan, you better be hoping Taylor is back ASAP. Riding with Mills for an extended period of time is going to be a very tough situation.