Editorial

The Texans Won’t Play Deshaun Watson After Tyrod Taylor Gets Hurt

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after the 51-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

The Houston Texans still don’t plan on playing Deshaun Watson.

Watson hasn’t played a snap all season, and Tyrod Taylor has been starting in his place. When Taylor went down with a hamstring issue Sunday against the Browns, fans immediately began wondering whether or not that meant Watson would finally suit up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, don’t hold your breath because it’s not happening.

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach David Culley informed the media Monday that Watson won’t be playing with Tyrod Taylor out for the time being.

That means Davis Mills will be QB1.

If there was ever a time to suit up Watson, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, it’d be be right now with Taylor out. It’s super hard to win with a rookie QB in the NFL, and Davis Mills isn’t exactly Trevor Lawrence.

Winning with Mills is going to be an incredibly tall task.

So, it would make sense that people would start wondering whether or not now was the time for Watson to make an appearance.

The fact that he won’t is a pretty clear indication that he’s probably never taking another snap as a member of the Texans again.

If you’re a Texans fan, you better be hoping Taylor is back ASAP. Riding with Mills for an extended period of time is going to be a very tough situation.