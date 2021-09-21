Migrants Revolt Against Bus Driver, Try To Escape Border Patrol In Texas

A group of migrants reportedly made a bold attempt Monday to escape Border Patrol transport by allegedly attacking the driver.

Border patrol was transporting a group of Haitian migrants from Del Rio, Texas, to Brownsville on Highway 77 around 4:30 p.m., when the migrants allegedly began fighting with agents in a bid to get off the bus, KIITV reported, citing Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick. Agents immediately called for assistance, according to the report.

“Well, I believe in an attempt to abscond into the brush or leave the area these individuals were able to assault federal agents on the bus in an attempt to escape,” Kirkpatrick reportedly said.

“I think he was at that point where the driver was able to pull over, that’s when they were able to get and force the door open and abscond off the bus,” the sheriff claimed.

Authorities chased migrants, eventually detaining the migrants before putting them on a different transport bus, according to the report. The migrants were eventually taken to Brownsville.

“This is just a continued case in point of an extremely volatile situation that is getting out of control,” Kirkpatrick said, according to the report. “As we go forward with this type of continuing thing as the border crisis unfolds.” (RELATED: Democrats, Media Accuse Border Patrol Of ‘Whipping’ Haitian Migrants)

Fox News’ Bill Melugin confirmed the incident in a tweet Tuesday.

NEW: At briefing with TX Governor Greg Abbott, the Border Patrol union informs him that migrants on a transport bus being driven from Del Rio to the RGV overtook the staff and fled from the bus. The bus was operated by a DHS contractor and had no law enforcement on it. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/HZ3sVFFyoi — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 21, 2021

Thousands of mostly Haitian migrants have been seeking refuge under the International Bridge in Del Rio as they wait for processing. Melugin said border patrol called the situation “out of control.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to Kirkpatrick and Customs and Border Protection but did not receive a response at the time of publication.