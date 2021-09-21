‘I’m So Disappointed’: Sunny Hostin Is Not Impressed By The Biden Administration’s Handling Of Immigration

Sunny Hostin said Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” with the way President Joe Biden’s administration was treating illegal immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Hostin joined her regular co-hosts — along with guest host and former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina — to discuss the massive surge of migrants flooding the border and the way in which the Biden administration was handling the influx. (RELATED: ‘No Excuse For A Silent Coup’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Go At It Over Gen. Milley’s Alleged Treason In 2-On-2 Battle)

WATCH:

Sara Haines began the discussion, saying that the thing she couldn’t get past was the image of a border patrol agent on horseback chasing down migrants who were on foot.

“This is what you do if an animal were infesting your yard, you would do something like this,” Haines said. “The way people are being treated on that to me is absolutely more disturbing and a little bit more hopeless than I want to feel about this.”

Fiorina agreed, arguing that to her, being “pro-life” meant being “pro every life.”

“These are living human beings, men, women, and children, babies. It is horrific how they are being treated. If we care about life, we have to care about every life,” she said.

Hostin argued that it was against international law to turn the Haitian migrants back if they faced life-threatening conditions in their home country.

“What other life-threatening fear can you have other than an earthquake, a coup, lack of food, lack of water? I mean, it fits the bill, and so I, you know, I’m so disappointed. So disappointed in the Biden administration today. So very disappointed,” she said.