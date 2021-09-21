Hundreds Of Haitians Remain Trapped At Mexican Migrant Camp After Del Rio Port Of Entry Closure

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura visited areas of Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, Tuesday where thousands of Haitian migrants remain trapped after the closure of the Del Rio, Texas, port of entry.

Ventura entered the area of a makeshift camp built by mostly Haitian migrants currently stuck in Ciudad Acuna, Mexico, due to the closure of the Del Rio port of entry. In recent days, over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants have entered or attempted to enter Del Rio, Texas, where many currently remain in harsh conditions.

Reporting from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico where Haitian migrants cross the river to the Del Rio side back and worth passing supplies over. Never seen anything like this, DHS Secratary Mayorkas says the ‘border is closed’ but it doesn’t look like it pic.twitter.com/4cJ0CjuXE0 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 22, 2021

“On the U.S. side, Border Patrol has started to deport single males and processing the family units,” Ventura said. He also said the Mexican community has been “generous” in giving food and supplies to the migrants. (RELATED: ‘I Could Have Invested’: Deported Haitians Say They Lost Their Chance At The American Dream)

Footage shows Haitian migrants on the Mexican side transporting supplies to migrants in Del Rio with a rope stretched across the Rio Grande river. Ventura said some migrants have returned to Mexico through the Rio Grande river due to poor conditions including a lack of food, water, and basic supplies.