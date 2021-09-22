Police Bust Alleged Gang Members With Trunk Full Of Fried Chicken For Trying To Sneak Into Auckland

Two alleged gang members were busted Sunday in New Zealand after the pair allegedly tried to sneak into the nation’s largest city under lockdown restrictions with a trunk full of KFC Fried Chicken, according to police.

Under the level 4 lockdown Sunday, Auckland restaurants were closed and individuals were ordered to stay home — only essential services were open. Police patrolling back roads near Auckland’s southern border noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling on the road. When the duo noticed the police car, they allegedly hit a u-turn before speeding off.

Police eventually pulled the vehicle over and determined two men, ages 23 and 30, were trying to get into the shut-down city. Authorities said they discovered $100,000 in cash alongside “a large amount of takeaways.” (RELATED: First Death Linked To Pfizer Vaccine Reported In New Zealand)

Police said they found at least three buckets of chicken, several cups of coleslaw, a large fry, and four large bags with other items from KFC, according to CNN.

“Police are pleased with the actions of the majority of people adhering to the Alert Level restrictions, but are disappointed by the small number of people who deliberately flout the rules,” a police spokesperson said.

The two men are set to appear in court for breaching the public health order, with police saying “further charges are likely.” The men face up to six months of prison time or a fine of up to $2,800, according to the report.

New Zealand opted to eliminate the virus, closing its borders down and implementing tough lockdown restrictions several times. Since Jan. 3, only 27 people have died in New Zealand from the coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Auckland shifted to level 3 lockdown on Tuesday.