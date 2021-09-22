‘We Can’t Find Any Record’: Peter Doocy Confronts Jen Psaki, Asks If Biden Has ‘Ever’ Visited The Border

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted press secretary Jen Psaki during Wednesday’s briefing, asking whether President Joe Biden had ever visited the U.S.-Mexico border.

Following a testy exchange over how the Biden administration was handling the massive influx of Haitian immigrants — many of whom have gathered under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas — Doocy pivoted to ask simply whether or not Biden had visited the border. (RELATED: ‘Their Interior Minister Has An FBI Wanted Poster’: Peter Doocy Challenges Psaki After WH Calls Taliban ‘Businesslike And Professional’)

WATCH:

“Has President Biden ever been to the southern border?” Doocy asked.

“In his life?” Psaki appeared to be momentarily taken aback by the question. “I will have to look back in my history books and check the times he’s been to the southern border.”

“We have looked all morning and we can’t find any record of him as president, vice president, senator, or even as a concerned citizen,” Doocy pressed. “Why would that be?”

Psaki said she would look into it, but asked why Doocy wanted to know.

Doocy pointed out that Biden, like many presidents before him, liked to go himself to the epicenters of issues such as hurricanes or wildfires in order to “see for himself firsthand what the needs are of the local communities so that he can have an informed POV to make policies.”

Doocy then asked why Biden wouldn’t just go to Del Rio himself to get a clear picture of what was going on and what was needed.

“First of all, Peter, I think the situation at the border is the result of a broken system,” Psaki replied, going on to say that Biden planned to use his own experience as a senator working for comprehensive immigration reform to push Congress toward that goal.

“He uses all of his experiences to inform how he governs, how he approaches challenges, and certainly he looks again at the last four years and the separation of children who were ripped from the arms of their parents as a way he does not want to proceed,” Psaki concluded.