Biden Puts His Head Down After Peter Doocy Reminds Him Trump Is No Longer President

President Joe Biden appeared to put his head down during a testy exchange with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

Biden attempted to pin responsibility for the chaotic situation in Afghanistan to former President Donald Trump, and when Doocy pushed back — pointing out that Trump was no longer the president — Biden closed his eyes and lowered his head. (RELATED: ‘We Will Hunt You Down’: Biden Vows Revenge For Deadly Terror Attack In Kabul)

WATCH:

“You said the buck stops with you. Do you bear any responsibility for the way that things have unfolded in the last two weeks?” Doocy asked.

“I bear responsibility for fundamentally all that’s happened of late,” Biden began, but then pivoted to point the finger at Trump. “Here’s the deal. You know, I wish you one day say these things, you know as well as I do, that the former president made the a deal with the Taliban to get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1. In return the commitment was made, and that was a year before. In return he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others but would not attack any American forces. Remember that? I’m being serious. I’m asking you a question. No, no, no, wait a minute. Is that accurate?”

Biden kept talking over Doocy, who replied, “Donald Trump is not the president anymore.”

The president put his head down as Doocy continued, “Do you think that people have an issue with pulling out of Afghanistan or just the way that things have happened?”

“I think they have an issue that people are likely to get hurt, some as we’ve seen have gotten killed and that it is messy,” Biden lifted his head and responded.

Biden then turned back to Trump, appearing to credit his deal with the Taliban for the fact that no Americans were killed in Afghanistan between February of 2020 and Thursday morning.

“The reason why, whether my friend will acknowledge it or has reported it, the reason why there were no attacks on Americans, as you said, from the date until I came into office was because the commitment was made by President Trump, ‘I will be out by may 1st. In the meantime, you agree not to attack any Americans.’ That was the deal. That’s why no American was attacked,” he said.