Police Arrest Man 47 Years After 22-Year-Old 7-Eleven Clerk Was Murdered In Cold Case

Police arrested a Las Vegas man on Sept. 16, 47 years after the murder of a Californian woman, according to local news outlets.

Carlin Edward Cornett, 68, was arrested at his home in Las Vegas 47-years after the murder of 22-year-old Christy Ellen Bryant, Fox 5 reported. Bryant was working a solo shift at a local San Diego 7-Eleven on July 31, 1974, when she was stabbed to death.

Police said Bryant first moved to San Diego in 1971 while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to Fox 5. She worked at the 7-eleven after a car accident injured her, forcing her to retire from the military. (RELATED: Gorillas At The San Diego Zoo Test Positive For Coronavirus)

Christy’s sister, Holly Bryant, told Fox 5 that her sister was “very friendly” and “always helpful.”

Police collected blood samples in 1974 even though DNA analysis wasn’t available at the time, according to Fox 5. The National City Police Department (NCPD) continued to work the case over the years, but no leads developed.

The blood samples were sent to the San Diego Sheriff’s Crime Laboratory in 2008 for further analysis and were added to the Combined DNA Index System for cross-referencing.

The California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Forensic Services continued DNA searches with the help of NCPD and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office until Cornett was identified, according to Fox 5.

“We are committed to solving cold case homicides and prosecuting killers in collaboration with our law endorsement partners,” District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a statement.

“Pursuing justice for families who lost their loved ones to violence is a priority for us no matter how many years have gone by. We never give up and continuously use the latest in crime scene investigation techniques to hold criminals accountable,” Stephan said.

Holly Bryant said she hopes Cornett “at least” goes to prison, according to Fox 5.

“I do want him to pay for what he did and I hope his family can accept it as well,” she added.

