Dad Catches Pastor Inappropriately Touching 9-Year-Old Son, Gives Him A Drubbing

A father beat up a local Oklahoma City pastor Wednesday who was allegedly touching his nine-year-old son in an inappropriate manner, according to reports.

Oklahoma City Police arrested 33-year-old Michael Coghill Wednesday after he allegedly touched a nine-year-old boy who was waiting at a school bus stop, according to police. Coghill, who reportedly lives in a nearby community, is a minister at a church in Mustang, according to News9.

The unidentified child told his parents Cogill was jogging back and forth past his bus stop when he stopped and allegedly touched the child in a way that made the child feel uncomfortable, News9 reported.

The child’s father reportedly decided to take matters into his own hands, waiting at the bus stop Wednesday to see whether Coghill would jog past again.

“While he was watching the school bus stop, our suspect ran by him, ran past the bus stop where the children were waiting,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said, according to News9. “Turned around, came back and stopped where he touched the child.”

The child’s father then chased Coghill before tackling him to the ground, News9 reported. Authorities soon arrived on the scene to find a bloodied Coghill, according to the report. (RELATED: Mom Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children During Sleepovers)

“[Coghill] was in the cop car all bloody,” witness Lisa Ward told the outlet. Coghill sustained a fractured skull and a cracked orbital socket, Fox News reported.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed an “adult witness confronted Coghill and physical altercation occurred.”

Lakehoma Church of Christ, where Coghill served as a discipleship minister, said Thursday they were “heartbroken to learn of the incident that occurred yesterday.”

“Mike has a clean background check, and we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure at Lakehoma,” the church said in a statement. “Our church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse.”

The church announced Coghill was “relieved from all duties” and would no longer serve as a staff member.