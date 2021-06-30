Mom Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting Children During Sleepovers

A Nebraska mother was sentenced Monday for sexually assaulting two of her young daughter’s friends, Fox News reported Wednesday.

Christina Greer, 38, faces up to 102 years after she was found guilty in March of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old and 13-year-old boy in 2018, according to Fox News.

Greer said in court Monday that she’s “so ashamed and sorry,” according to WOWT, adding that she “failed” as a mother.

During sleepovers at her home from 2017 to 2018, Greer gave her daughter and her friends alcohol and marijuana gummy bears before having sex with the two boys.

“Having sex with an adult female is thought of, that’s the cool kid of the group. It’s just not the case in these situations,” said Phil Kleine, Sarpy County Deputy Attorney, according to WOWT. “They’ve been bullied, transferred schools multiple times. It’s just unfortunate they have to continue to deal with it.”

At sentencing, the judge said Christina Greer left a “wake of destruction” for the victims and their families. The boys, he said, “lost their childhood” because of her.

The children were told not to tell anyone about the sexual encophounters and remove evidence from their nes. One of the boy’s phones had sexual photos of Greer. (RELATED: Substitute Teacher Arrested For ‘Sextortion’ Allegedly Pretended To Be A Girl To Solicit Child Porn From 15-Year-Old Boy)

“She groomed them. She formed emotional relationships with kids to take advantage of them,” said Kleine, according to WOWT.

