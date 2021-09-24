Eminem Reportedly Launches New Restaurant In Detroit Named ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’

Eminem is reportedly turning the lyrics to one of his biggest hits into a restaurant.

The rapper is opening up a restaurant in Detroit called “Mom’s Spaghetti,” a lyric in his song “Lose Yourself,” on Sept. 29, the Detroit News reported.

A commercial for the restaurant first ran on Detroit television station WXYZ, Detroit News reported. The commercial begins with Eminem standing over the Detroit skyline and a voiceover saying, “Get your sweaters ready, Detroit” before he vomits up a carton of spaghetti in the Detroit River. (RELATED: Eminem And Snoop Dogg ‘Still Friends’ Despite Recent Feud)

The Detroit-area native first introduced “Mom’s Spaghetti” at a pop-up at the Shelter basement club in 2017, the Detroit News reported. Last year, he provided spaghetti to employees at several local hospitals.

The menu features spaghetti, with or without meatballs, and a meal known as the “s’ghetti sandwich,” which is spaghetti between two pieces of bread. The store will also feature “The Trailer” which is described as a store for Eminem’s biggest fans, known as “Stans.”