‘Russian Disinformation’: Psaki Dodges Doocy’s Question On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during a press briefing Friday that the information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation.

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy noted a recent report in Politico regarding the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop before asking Psaki if the White House is still classifying the information found on the device as Russian disinformation. Psaki dodged Doocy’s question and told him that there was a “broad range of Russian disinformation back in 2020.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation obtained a full copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop in Oct. 2020. An April 2015 email was found on the laptop from a Burisma executive to Hunter discussing a meeting with then-Vice President Joe Biden. The email was later authenticated by a cybersecurity expert.

The Federal Election Commission ruled in August that Twitter did nothing wrong when blocking users from sharing a New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s laptop just one month before the 2020 Presidential election. The commission ruled that Twitter “credibly explained” its decision to block the story. (RELATED: ‘Not That I Remember’: Hunter Biden Casts Doubt On Claim He Dropped Laptop Off At Delaware Repair Shop)

The New York Times also removed its characterization later in the day Sept. 13 that the New York Post’s Oct. 2020 story on the laptop was “unsubstantiated” without appending an editor’s note to the article.