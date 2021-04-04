‘Not That I Remember’: Hunter Biden Casts Doubt On Claim He Dropped Laptop Off At Delaware Repair Shop

Hunter Biden cast doubt during an interview that aired Sunday on claims that he dropped off his laptop at a Delaware computer repair shop in 2019, saying that he does not remember doing so.

In an interview on CBS “Sunday Morning,” Biden suggested that the laptop, contents of which were published weeks before the election, could have been stolen, hacked or released by Russian intelligence operatives.

Emails from the purported laptop were published by the New York Post on Oct. 14, 2020, weeks before the presidential election.

Biden, who is under federal investigation over his business dealings, had not commented publicly on the saga since the story first appeared. (RELATED: Here’s What We Found Digging Through Hunter Biden’s Laptop)

“Was that your laptop?” CBS News reporter Tracy Smith asked Biden.

“For real, I don’t know,” said Biden, adding that the device “certainly” could be his.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me, it could be that I was hacked, it could be that it was Russian intelligence,” he continued.

“And you did not drop off a laptop to be repaired in Delaware?” Smith asked.

“No, no. Not that I remember at all, at all,” said Biden.

“So, we’ll see.”

The owner of a repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware, has claimed that a man he believed to be Biden dropped off a laptop for repairs in April 2019.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the shop owner, has also said that he turned the device over to the FBI in late 2019 after the owner failed to retrieve it.

Isaac provided a copy of the computer’s hard drive to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who in turn shared the contents with The New York Post.

Some Democrats have asserted without evidence that Biden’s emails were released with the help of Russian intelligence. Isaac, who is legally blind, has denied having any connections to Russian intelligence.

Biden also addressed the ongoing investigation against him, saying that he is “100% certain” he will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

Federal prosecutors in Delaware have been investigating Biden’s financial affairs since 2018.

He declined to elaborate on the investigation in the CBS interview, but claimed he is “cooperating completely” with the probe.

“I’m 100% certain at the end of the investigation, I’ll be cleared of any wrongdoing,” he said.

