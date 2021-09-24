‘Absolute Throwing Under The Bus’: Lara Logan Says Biden Is ‘Demonizing’ Border Patrol, ‘Decriminalized Crossing The Border’

Fox Nation host Lara Logan said Friday the Biden administration is “demonizing” Border Patrol agents on horseback by falsely claiming they “strapped” or “whipped” Haitian migrants and acted in a racist manner.

WATCH:

“What they’re doing by demonizing this, and convicting agents before they all know that these are wild Mustang horses that you use open reins. They know that nobody was whipped,” Logan told “Fox News Primetime.”

“This is the absolute throwing under the bus.” (RELATED: Psaki Says Horses Won’t Be Used In Del Rio Following Outrage Over Alleged ‘Whipping’)

“And this same old tired tactic that just seems to work over and over for them, with a certain sector of the population, who are blinded, willfully blinded or ideologically blinded or just don’t know any better,” she continued.

The investigative journalist insisted the use of horses to impede the path of illegal immigrants has “nothing to do with slavery. It’s got nothing to do with black and white. It’s got nothing to do with race.” Logan said she has spent time with the Border Patrol horse unit, riding the horses and interviewing the agents.

“I can tell you these are family men and they want to deal with everyone with compassion.”

“What is the strategy here?” Logan asked. “They have decriminalized crossing the border illegally without addressing the law and bypassing congress,” she answered, adding that the Biden administration has “taken away all the power of the enforcement agencies in order to do their jobs.”

The journalist noted that Democrats have used the same strategy when they “demonized” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “They didn’t go and abolish the agency because they knew that that would show their hand, right?”

“That is the goal, that is the intent, but they like to dress it up with a nice big bow and euphemism.”

Democrats and media outlets have claimed all week that border patrol agents were whipping illegal immigrants from Haiti after video showed them using their reins to control their horses. (RELATED: ‘I Think This Is Illegal’: Sen. Kennedy Says Fox News’ Drones Grounded To Hide ‘Lunacy’ Of ‘Open Border’)

Vice President Kamala Harris condemned what she called the “horrible” treatment of Haitian migrants and said an investigation into the incident is warranted. President Joe Biden also expressed his objections on Friday to the video footage saying it was “beyond an embarrassment” for the U.S. and threatened that the agents “will pay” for “people being strapped.”

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said during a Monday news conference that agents were using long reigns to maneuver their horses and were not using whips. He said DHS would be investigating the matter and that the agents involved had been moved to desk duties.