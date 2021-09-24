Red Hot Chili Peppers Make Huge Announcement In Zany Video

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced Friday they will be going on a world tour in 2022.

The announcement was done in unusual fashion as the band parodied a news broadcast to announce the news.

The band posted a video in which it created a fake news station and broadcast to make the announcement. News anchors with fake names each read illegitimate news reports before announcing the tour.

The anchors were Johnson Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel and Randy Raindrops who were portrayed by Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmates Anthony Kedis, Flea and Chad Smith, respectively. The fictitious news station was named KHOT News. (RELATED: Coronavirus Leaves Biggest Recording Artists With No Payday As 2020 Tours Are Postponed)

Breaking News out of the KHOT News Room pic.twitter.com/84NTmROjk2 — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) September 24, 2021

“It turns out 12 celebrities who had exposed their buttocks, were caught picking their noses in a downtown eatery, and local church officials are appalled, Johnson,” Todd the Squirrel said. “Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday, and there’s a new chicken sandwich coming out,” he added before switching to the weather report with weatherman Randy Raindrops.

Then John Frusciante, the band’s guitarist, appeared as himself and made the tour announcement. “We’re gonna do a tour starting in June 2022,” Frusciante said. After the announcements, the band broke character and started celebrating

Frusciante reunited with the band in December 2019 after a 10-year absence, according to Rolling Stone.

The announcement came on the same date as the 30th anniversary of the release of the band’s album “Blood Sugar Sex Magick,” according to Rolling Stone. It will be their first tour in 15 years with Frusciante as a member.