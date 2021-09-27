Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get In A Massive Brawl In Absurd Viral Video

Kansas City Chiefs fans decided to fight Sunday after losing to the Chargers.

In a Facebook video posted by Mikayla Green, a large group of Chiefs fans were throwing punches in the stands after the devastating loss.

You can check out the absolutely absurd video below.

As I've said a lot lately, I don't really understand all these fight videos. It seems like every single day, we have a new brawl post.

Fans are back at stadiums, alcohol is flowing and people are trying to beat the hell out of each other. It makes no sense to me, but it's where we are.

Fans in RF thought they’d have more fun fighting than watching Pagan lmfao pic.twitter.com/hqL2YBtXyM — christian (@neverhappychris) September 23, 2021

I'm sorry, but you're an absolute clown if you spend your money to go to an NFL game and then just start brawling with people.

NFL tickets aren’t cheap at all, and I can’t imagine shelling out several hundred dollars and then throwing punches.

It makes less than zero sense to me.

Do better, folks. Do much better.