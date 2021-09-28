Netflix’s New Movie ‘The Harder They Fall’ Looks Incredible

“The Harder They Fall” looks like it’s going to be an awesome movie.

The plot of the film with Idris Elba, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting to you? Just wait until you see the electric trailer. Give it a watch below!

I’m all in on this film. You don’t even have to tell me anything else about the details. The trailer did all the talking, and it said more than I ever could need to hear.

Idris Elba as a badass outlaw on a collision course with someone trying to take him out? Yeah, what more could I want?

It feels like it’s been a minute or two since we last had a great Western film. In fact, I can’t even remember the last great modern Western I saw.

Well, I think the cold streak is going to end once “The Harder They Fall” drops.

You’re not ready. THE HARDER THEY FALL comes to Netflix November 3rd. pic.twitter.com/o1sBYbkBHC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 28, 2021

Make sure to catch Elba and the rest of the cast in “The Harder They Fall” starting November 3.