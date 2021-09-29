Wife Films Husband’s Tragic Death As He’s Swept Off To Sea

A Russian man drowned trying to rescue a young adult after she took a daredevil leap into stormy waters in the Mediterranean Sea. The wife of the attempted rescuer captured the entire tragic incident on video.

Emma Mönkkönen, 24, struggled to stay afloat after her dive. She made it to a rock but the waves were too strong and she was washed away into a nearby cove. Darya Gagarina, 24, and her husband Daniil, 30, were standing nearby watching. Daniil dove in to try to save Emma. Darya captured the whole event Sept. 23 on video near a resort at La Zorra cove in Torrevieja in Spain, according to News.com.au.

Fitness coach Daniil Gagarin drowned trying to save Emma Monkkonen. The horrifying viral video shows the man and woman caught in the waves. Warning: the content is disturbing. https://t.co/PSDaWdHNNc — Breaking Daily News (@BreakingDailyN) September 28, 2021

The video shows strong waves pummeling both Emma and Daniil. At one point, he was able to get to a nearby rock and pull Emma and himself out of the water, the video shows. Then two big waves followed and both Emma and Daniil disappear from the video, likely swept out to sea to drown. Darya can be heard weeping hysterically and yelling for her husband as she realizes what just happened. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputy Drowns Trying To Help Young Girl)

Authorities launched a search-and-rescue mission in the area to try to find both Emma and Daniil. Both were found dead. Emma’s body was retrieved almost two miles from where she initially disappeared with Daniil. Daniil’s body was found the next day. Both were employees at a nearby fitness center, News.com.au reported.