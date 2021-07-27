Sheriff’s Deputy Drowns Trying To Help Young Girl

An Oregon sheriff’s deputy died Sunday after she accidentally drowned while trying to help a young child, according to authorities.

Lane County Sheriff’s Deputy Courtney Couch was paddleboarding Sunday in the swimming area at Foster Reservoir and was “attempting to help a young child when she fell in the water and did not resurface.” Couch was related to the child but the nature of the relationship is unclear, according to KOIN 6, which cited the sheriff’s department.

Couch was not wearing a life vest at the time of the incident, according to OregonLive.

Authorities say a group of bystanders found her and brought her back up to the surface where authorities from Linn County began performing life-saving measures around 2:00 p.m., according to OregonLive. Couch was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

“Courtney was a very loved member of the Sheriff’s Office family,” the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. “Her sudden and tragic death has knocked the wind out of us.” (RELATED: Parents Drown In Waterfall As Children Watch)

Couch served with the sheriff’s department for seven years and previously served in the Army, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Couch leaves behind a young son, according to authorities.

In February, Jason Lagore, an officer with Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources, died attempting to rescue a teenage girl who fell through ice and drowned. He “suffered a medical emergency” responding to the call and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.