‘The Buck Stops With 13 Murdered Marines’: Rep. Joe Wilson Says Biden Should Resign Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

Republican South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson called on President Joe Biden to resign during Wednesday’s hearing into his withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At the House Armed Services Committee hearing, Wilson criticized the Biden administration for the way it handled the withdrawal in Afghanistan, where 13 U.S. service members were killed in a terror attack at the Kabul airport and Americans were left stranded throughout the country.

“Mr. Secretary, I need to have this completed and, in fact, I’ll be sending you questions for the record, and I really want to know how many Americans have been left behind, and so we’ll get that. We’ll be providing questions for the record, but I sadly believe American families today are at greater risks of murderous attacks at home than ever before,” Wilson said to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“Suicide bombers can operate from the safe haven of Afghanistan, just as 9/11. And with the open southern borders. The example of the May 8th mass murder of over 80 girls in Kabul should not have been forgotten. The buck stops with 13 murdered marines. Mr. Biden is disregarding the military advice and I believe the President should resign. I yield back,” Wilson added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Article 15-6 Investigation Into Gen. Mark Milley)

Earlier in September, a group of House Republicans sent a letter to Austin demanding a formal AR 15-6 investigation into Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley. A report alleges that Milley promised to warn his Chinese counterpart ahead of time in case the Trump administration prepared a military strike against China.