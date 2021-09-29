Editorial

Two Guys Get In A Wild Fight In Las Vegas In Crazy Viral Video

Las Vegas Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Networkinvegas/status/1442952707476574209)

Las Vegas Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Networkinvegas/status/1442952707476574209)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Two guys decided to fight in Las Vegas and the video is a sight to behold.

In a video tweeted by @Networkinvegas, a guy wearing roller blades was trading punches with another dude outside of Casino Royale on the Strip. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Watch the absurd video below. It’s truly unreal. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

I hate to say this, but if you lose a fight to a guy on rollerblades, then you should never fight anyone ever again. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

How do you lose to a guy on rollerblades? It’s so easy to get knocked off balance when blading around. You’re at a massive disadvantage in a fight. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Yet, it seemed like the guy on the blades either won this fight or battled it out to a draw. He definitely didn’t lose. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Schitts Creek Comedy GIF by CBC - Find & Share on GIPHY

Also, what the hell is going on in Las Vegas? I recently visited and had a ton of fun, but there’s definitely more shady characters than usual around the Strip.

It’s still a ton of fun but something definitely seems off.

Next time, just keep walking. Fighting just isn’t worth it!