REPORT: The NCAA Might Change The Horrible Targeting Rule In College Football

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 18: Zakoby McClain #9 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after being ejected from the game for targeting against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at Beaver Stadium on September 18, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the NCAA is ready to make some changes to the targeting rule.

Right now, the targeting rule is out of control in college football, and if a player is flagged for it, they get ejected. One of the biggest complaints is that nobody seems to be able to consistently define targeting, which has led to some very questionable ejections. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, things might be changing.

According to BroBible, Sports Illustrated reported that officials are looking at tweaking the rule and not always mandating ejections for a targeting call.

The biggest change that needs to happen with the targeting rule is that it shouldn’t be an automatic ejection.

I would venture to say that around 80% of targeting penalties are accidents or hits that were poorly timed. Throwing a kid out because he tried to make a football play makes no sense to me.

People who are malicious on the field and headhunt should 100% be dealt with. However, not every big hit is targeting and they shouldn’t be treated as such.

Stop ruining the game and just let the young men play some football!