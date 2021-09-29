REPORT: The NCAA Might Change The Horrible Targeting Rule In College Football

It sounds like the NCAA is ready to make some changes to the targeting rule.

Right now, the targeting rule is out of control in college football, and if a player is flagged for it, they get ejected. One of the biggest complaints is that nobody seems to be able to consistently define targeting, which has led to some very questionable ejections. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, things might be changing.

4 players were ejected in the first half of the Louisville-Ole Miss game for targeting. pic.twitter.com/n8XelF2utl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 7, 2021

According to BroBible, Sports Illustrated reported that officials are looking at tweaking the rule and not always mandating ejections for a targeting call.

College leaders tell @SINow they expect to soon explore modifications to the targeting foul’s ejection. Curtailing a rule that prevents concussions is no small matter. Inside the debate over this polarizing foul. “It’s time to try something different.”https://t.co/5ovuZRGLdY — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 28, 2021

NCAA coordinator of officials Steve Shaw to @SINow: “The rules committee is wide open. There’s discussion ‘Do we need to change this penalty?’ We have to maintain focus on player safety. Whatever we change can’t back up on that. But the timing is right to talk about the penalty.” https://t.co/KqmgrIduoW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 28, 2021

The biggest change that needs to happen with the targeting rule is that it shouldn’t be an automatic ejection.

I would venture to say that around 80% of targeting penalties are accidents or hits that were poorly timed. Throwing a kid out because he tried to make a football play makes no sense to me.

Louisville DE Tabarius Peterson has been ejected for Targeting pic.twitter.com/sTPAlpMOwp — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 7, 2021

People who are malicious on the field and headhunt should 100% be dealt with. However, not every big hit is targeting and they shouldn’t be treated as such.

Targeting call + ejection for Mark Robinson… pic.twitter.com/1J8b5tjy4U — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 7, 2021

Stop ruining the game and just let the young men play some football!