Young Mother Taken Off Life-Support Against Family’s Wishes After School Resource Officer Shoots Her

A young California mother was taken off life support after she was shot by a school resource officer three days prior, according to

Eighteen-year-old Long Beach resident Mona Rodriguez was shot in the head by school resource officer and was declared brain dead, Rodriguez’ family was notified by the hospital that she would be taken off life support against her family’s wishes, KTTV reported. (RELATED: 17-Year-Old Fatally Shot Over Argument About A Cellphone, Police Say)

The incident occurred on Monday when Rodriguez got into a fight with a 15-year-old girl near Milikan High School, a 16-year-old and 20-year-old man were also involved in the fight, KCAL-TV reported.

The school safety officer, whose identity remains anonymous, witnessed the fight happening off campus and went over to try to break it up, KTLA reported.

Rodriguez along with the man and the boy attempted to the leave the fight in a car, that is when the safety officer drew his weapon and proceeded to fire at the car, KNBC reported.

The school safety officer fired two shots, one hit the rear passenger seat window almost hitting one of the passengers while the other hit Rodriguez in the head, KCAL-TV reported.

When taken to the hospital, Rodriguez was declared brain dead and her family believed that she was not going to make it, according to KCAL-TV.

No arrests have been made but the officer responsible was put on paid administrative leave while officials continued the investigation, according to the outlet.

A candlelight vigil was held in remembrance of Rodriguez on Wednesday night when her family was notified that she was going to be taken off life support the next day, KTTV reported.

Rodriguez’ family wanted the Attorney General to press charges against the officer.

People including Rodriguez’ boyfriend Rafeul Chowdhury came forward demanding that the officer be brought to justice. “I just want justice for my girl, my baby mama, my love of my life that I can’t get back ever again,” Chowdhury said, KCAL-TV reported. “I don’t know what to do with my 5-month-old son.”

The Long Beach Unified School District released a statement saying, “The school safety officer approached a group of individuals to investigate an altercation, and during the course of that investigation, the school safety officer discharged their duty weapon and an individual was struck by gunfire.”