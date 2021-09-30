‘Wolf’ Looks Like One Of The Strangest Movies Ever Made

“Wolf” looks like one of the weirdest movies ever made.

The plot of the film, according to the YouTube trailer’s description, is, “Believing he is a wolf trapped in a human body, Jacob (George MacKay) eats, sleeps, and lives like a wolf – much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of ‘curative’ therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp), and as their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, Jacob is faced with a challenge: will he renounce his true self for love.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound absolutely bizarre and borderline unhinged? Just wait until you see the trailer. It’s beyond words. Give it a watch below.

I’ve seen some strange movie trailers over the years, but I’m not sure anything comes close to “Wolf.” This movie looks like it was developed by someone on LSD.

A woman falls in love with a guy who thinks he’s a wolf? Seriously, what drugs were consumed before this idea was put on paper and filmed?

The sad thing is that George MacKay is a solid actor. He was one of the stars of “11.22.63” with James Franco, and that series was outstanding.

How do you go from a hit like that to a trash movie like this one? It makes no sense.

For anyone interested, you can catch “Wolf” starting December 3, but I’m 100% out on this one!