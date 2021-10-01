Homeowner’s Dogs Maul Suspected Intruder To Death, According To Police

Two dogs mauled a man when he allegedly tried breaking into their owner’s home, according to WAGA-TV.

Twenty-one-year-old Alex Binyam Abraha was found mauled to death Friday morning after the dogs’ owner returned to his Georgia home, WAGA-TV reported. (RELATED: Dog Suffers ‘Massive’ Wounds While Fighting Off Alligator That Tried To Eat Family’s Ducks)

Coweta County homeowner finds man mauled to death by his dogs on his porch, deputies say https://t.co/6QI8grI0Du — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) October 1, 2021

A medical examiner from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation performed an autopsy on Abraha and confirmed that he was mauled to death by the homeowner’s dogs, WTOC-TV reported.

There was no relationship between the homeowner and Abraha and the homeowner did not know him in any way, WSB-TV reported.

It was not clear what Abraha’s true intentions were for breaking into the owner’s home but there were signs of a break in and that Abraha had encountered the owner’s dogs while inside, according to the outlet.

No criminal charges have been filed against the homeowner for what had happened to Abraha, the Newnan Times-Herald reported.

The dogs responsible for Abraha’s death have been turned over to the authorities as part of the investigation, it has not yet been determined what will happen to the homeowner’s dogs.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is continuing to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation, according to the Newnan Times-Herald.