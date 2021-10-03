Ref Crushes A Fan On The Field During The Boise State/Nevada Game

A fan learned the hard way during the Boise State/Nevada game that running on the field isn’t smart.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a fan ran around on the field during the matchup between the Broncos and Wolfpack, and he didn't have a happy ending!

A ref came out of nowhere and made a textbook tackle to put an end to the circus. Watch the awesome video below.

THE REF TACKLES THE STREAKER (via:dustfish/ig) pic.twitter.com/jzZf0DH132 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

If you play stupid games, you will eventually win stupid prizes. That's the way the world works and there's no way around it.

If you're dumb enough to run on the field, then you're dumb enough to get lit up.

As for the ref, that tackle was impressive as all hell. He's probably been dreaming of the day he can make one more tackle ever since he played his last game as a kid.

Then, this clown hopped on the field and the rest is history. The ref made a play in space and is now an internet legend. You just love to see it!

Stay off the field, folks, or you might end up getting annihilated in front of the country.