Guy Gets Rear-Ended In His Lamborghini, Woman Accuses Him Of Causing The Crash In Hilarious Video

One guy is making the rounds online after he was rear-ended in his Lamborghini.

A man by the name of Matt Heller uploaded a YouTube video of a woman confronting him after a minor crash, and it needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She rear-ended his Lambo, but had the audacity to confront him and claim it was his fault. At the end of the video, security footage clearly showed the woman was 100% in the wrong. Watch it all unfold below.

I don’t understand how that guy kept his cool like that. Obviously, he’s in a Lambo, and it’s safe to assume he’s doing just fine in life.

I don’t think he’ll struggle to eat just because his Lamborghini got rear-ended.

However, the fact he had so much patience when that woman got up in his grill is a sign that he is a smart dude.

If he had blown his top, who knows how differently this video could have ended. He knew he was 100% in the right and chose to let this woman make a fool out of herself.

I’m glad he did because the video 100% didn’t disappoint!

If you crash into someone, apologize and get the situation remedied. Don’t start accusing them of being the problem after you clearly ran into them.