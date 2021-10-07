Alleged Hazing Incident Involving Sex Toy Gets High School Football Coach Fired, Season Suspended

The Brunswick School Department has come under fire after hazing allegations surfaced during a preseason retreat in August, resulting in a fired coach and canceled season.

One student football player claimed he was held down and the toy was forced into his mouth during the retreat at Thomas Point Beach in Brunswick, calling forth an investigation by the school’s attorneys, the Portland Press Herald reported Wednesday.

The investigation was launched after officials were told that a player was held down and a sex toy was put into his mouth during a team retreat in August.https://t.co/wcNkXJw9ei — Portland Press Herald (@PressHerald) October 7, 2021

Multiple videos were allegedly taken and distributed among the Brunswick High School student population, according to a heavily redacted copy of the report obtained by the Portland Press Herald.

Brunswick Independent School District superintendent Phil Potenziano canceled the remainder of the football season in a press release, citing safety concerns directed at the football program. Longtime football head coach Dan Cooper was reportedly fired and other student football players were suspended as a result of the investigation.

36 of the 39 football players were interviewed, as well as Cooper and a parent traveling with the team during the retreat, investigators say.

The Brunswick Police Department is conducting a separate investigation to establish if any laws were broken, The Portland Press Herald reported.

The team started the season with a 1-3 record with 3 games remaining before the season was canceled, according to the outlet. Cooper was also entering his 17th season as head coach of the football team.