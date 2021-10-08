West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Gets Trapped In His Mansion’s Elevator

Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was stuck in an elevator at his residence Thursday afternoon.

Justice was temporarily trapped inside the elevator for nearly 30 minutes at the governor’s mansion due to an electrical failure, Justice’s office said in a press release.

A crowbar and other tools were used to break open the door. Various personnel on site, such as Mansion staff and West Virginia State Police, worked to pry open the elevator door. (RELATED: New York City Woman Stuck In Elevator For The Entire Weekend)

“I’ve asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again, and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure,” said Justice.

The statement also noted that first lady Cathy Justice was recently involved in a similar incident.