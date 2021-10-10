Paul McCartney Blames The Beatles’ Split On John Lennon

Legendary singer Paul McCartney put the blame on the split of his former rock band, The Beatles, on fellow singer, John Lennon, according to the Associated Press (AP).

On an episode of BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life,” McCartney outright denied the allegation that he was responsible for the iconic group’s split, the AP reported. He claimed it was John Lennon who wanted to split. The episode is scheduled to air on Oct. 23. (RELATED: Ringo Starr, Beatles Reunite For New Recording)

“I didn’t instigate the split,” McCartney said. “That was our Johnny.”

McCartney’s interview comes weeks before Disney+ is scheduled to release a six-hour documentary, by Peter Jackson, “The Beatles: Get Back,” focusing on the last weeks of the band. The Beatles, one of the most commercially successful musical groups in history, broke up in 1970.

Interviewer John Wilson started to ask McCartney about what made him want to go solo. McCartney rebuked such claims and explained his version of events, according to the AP.

Paul McCartney sets the record straight on who was behind the decision to split up the Beatles https://t.co/005q2GL4w1 — billboard (@billboard) October 10, 2021

“Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split,” McCartney said. “Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said, ‘I am leaving The Beatles.’ Is that instigating the split, or not?”

McCartney stated he was sad over the group’s split. He thought they were still producing “pretty good stuff.”

Speculation over who caused the breakup has existed for years, the AP reported. Many blamed McCartney for the demise given that he was the one who first sent out a press release announcing his first solo album, at the time. The release declared his songwriting partnership with Lennon had ended, and that he was not planning anymore albums as a member of The Beatles. McCartney blamed Lennon’s interest to “break lose” as the factor behind the break-up.

The reason for the breakup was never fully known because the group’s manager asked the singers to remain silent until he resolved multiple business arrangements, according to McCartney.

“This was my band, this was my job, this was my life. So I wanted it to continue,” McCartney said.