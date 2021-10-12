‘Huge Expectations’: S.E. Cupp Says It’s Not Biden’s Fault He Couldn’t Fix America In 9 Months

CNN’s S.E. Cupp argued Tuesday that voters had “heaped huge expectations” on President Joe Biden and shouldn’t expect him to fix everything in just nine months.

Cupp joined ABC’s “The View” as a guest host, and when the conversation turned to the battle to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, she argued that some people might have expected too much of the president in the early months of his administration. (RELATED: Joy Behar Says Black People Shouldn’t Be Scared Of COVID Vaccine Anymore Because White People Were The ‘Experiment’)

Joy Behar began the segment by noting that Biden’s approval ratings had not been stellar, and she asked Cupp whether passing the infrastructure bill and reconciliation might have a positive impact.

“Let me ask something. His approval ratings would go up if he could get the bills through. S.E.?” Behar asked. “Why not get rid of the filibuster?”

“The problem is that’s great for you guys now. What happens when someone else is in power? Do you want them to have the same ability? So, you know, I’m a little on the fence on that,” Cupp cautioned, noting that the removing the filibuster would hurt the minority party — which could eventually be the Democrats.

“However, I do think, listen, we heaped huge expectations on Biden,” Cupp continued, arguing that the United States had been “broken” when Biden took office. “He literally had to put it back together again and no one man is capable of doing all of that ever, let alone in nine months.”

“Maybe a woman is. But not a man,” Behar joked.

Guest cohost Sherri Shepherd said her concern was that African Americans who had voted for Biden might feel like his promises to them had gone unfulfilled and that might drive them to stay home during the 2022 midterm elesctions.

“I think he’s got a problem –” she said.

“I think you are absolutely dead on. And I’m not on the fence when it comes to the filibuster. I think the Democrats have to, have to get rid of it immediately,” Sunny Hostin jumped in then, arguing that Biden was “catering to the independents” and ignoring black voters.

Hostin went on to claim that if Democrats did not abolish the filibuster in order to force their agenda through, Republicans would just get rid of it when they returned to power in order to shut out the Democrats.

Republicans held the majority in the Senate from 2015-2021, and despite not having a filibuster-proof majority and the fact that Democrats used the filibuster over 300 times in 2020 alone, they did not abolish the filibuster in an effort to force their agenda through. They did, however, make use of the “nuclear option” to confirm federal judges — a rule change enacted by Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in 2013.