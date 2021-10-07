Joy Behar Says Black People Shouldn’t Be Scared Of COVID Vaccine Anymore Because White People Were The ‘Experiment’

Joy Behar said Thursday that black people should not be afraid of coronavirus vaccines because white people already received them as a public experiment.

Behar argued that, especially in light of the Tuskegee Experiments, she understood why some black people would be wary of a medical procedure that was being pushed by the federal government. But she also said that, because the majority of those who had gotten the vaccine in the earliest days were white, they had essentially been the “experiment” that proved the vaccines were safe. (RELATED: ‘He’s Risking The Lives Of Children’: Joy Behar Calls Ron DeSantis A ‘Negligent Homicidal Sociopath’ For Opposing Masks In Schools)

WATCH:

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she had been surprised to learn that 44% of Americans had not yet been vaccinated, and she suggested fear was the way to convince people they needed to get the vaccine.

“I also remember the ad campaign, this is your brain, this is your brain on drugs, with the egg on the street frying. That works. Fear works unfortunately,” Hostin said.

“How do they get through to people like the black audience, for instance, the African-American community, who has been burnt in the past by these Tuskegee Experiments and things coming out that have harmed them. I don’t blame that community for being skittish about it, but I say that so many white people have gotten it now, you know, the experiment has been done on white people now,” Behar said.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg agreed, adding, “I’ve said to more people, do you see another head at the back of my head? Is there a tail back there?”

She argued that even though she understood why so many might be wary of the government because of the past, she was proof that the vaccine was safe.

“The Tuskegee Experiment, there are countless things we can point to. But this is not one of them,” Goldberg continued. “This isn’t one of them. And did you just say, Joy, white people – this is what I said at the beginning, white people are getting it. If you don’t see them with double heads it’s okay. You know, if you don’t see a tail, it’s okay.”