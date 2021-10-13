Inflation Rises Again As COVID Recovery Slows And Supply Chains Remain In Chaos

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.4% in September, bringing the key inflation indicator’s year-over-year increase to 5.4%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday.

The year-over-year 5.4% inflation figure is an increase from August’s 5.3%, and September’s figure represents the highest year-over-year inflation increase since January 1991, according to CNBC. The 5.4% increase in the CPI is slightly above the 5.3% economists estimated.

The core price index, which excludes volatile categories like food and energy, jumped 4% in September, The Wall Street Journal reported. Gasoline and food prices also increased 1.2% in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics report. (RELATED: IS Economy Added 104,000 Jobs In September, Badly Missing Expectations)

Ouch. The #BidenInflation surge accelerates over the last month. The highest CPI since 2008, and the 4th straight month above 5%. So much for “transitory.” Welcome back to the 1970s, and get ready for a Biden Blue Christmas… pic.twitter.com/7LowHUhC1h — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 13, 2021

“It looks like some of these supply-chain and inventory challenges are going to stick with us for a bit longer—at least through the rest of this year,” Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights LLC, told the WSJ.

The #BidenInflation surge in one chart. #CPI going back 10 years. Notice the low-inflation economy that was handed off to Biden, and look at the subsequent explosion higher in prices. Joe, Nancy, and Chuck have wrecked the US economy, esp. for middle and lower income citizens. pic.twitter.com/P3BUJQFofn — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 13, 2021

The report comes as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Tuesday of global inflation, although Federal Reserve officials labeled recent inflation “transitory,” according to CNBC. The IMF downgraded its predictions for global economic growth to 5.9% in 2021, highlighting clogged supply chains and ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

“The outlook for the low-income developing country group has darkened considerably due to worsening pandemic dynamics. The downgrade also reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions,” Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, said in the report released Tuesday.

