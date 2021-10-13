Editorial

Tom Brady Expects To Play After Thumb Injury, Says He’s ‘Trying To Be Preventative And Precautious’

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t expect to miss any time with a thumb injury.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently dealing with a minor thumb issue, but he doesn’t expect to miss any snaps, according to Ian Rapoport. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart…Again, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do,” Brady told the media Tuesday in a video tweeted by the team when discussing his thumb, which he had a protective glove on during practice.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I know fans love to panic at the first sign of trouble with their QB. I’m no different. If you tell me my QB is hurt in any way, I’m going to get nervous.

However, this really does seem to be a relatively minor situation for Brady and the Bucs. He had a glove on his right hand during practice Tuesday, people got nervous and he’s now addressed it.

If there was something super serious going on with his thumb, fans would know it at this point. Brady likely wouldn’t have practiced at all Tuesday.

Instead, he was limited and wearing a glove. That’s a sign they intend to play the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

You can catch the Buccaneers and the Eagles on Fox Thursday night at 8:20 EST. It should be a fun one!