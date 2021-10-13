Tom Brady Expects To Play After Thumb Injury, Says He’s ‘Trying To Be Preventative And Precautious’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t expect to miss any time with a thumb injury.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is currently dealing with a minor thumb issue, but he doesn't expect to miss any snaps, according to Ian Rapoport.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady, who was spotted with his hand in ice during the game, is dealing with a thumb injury that should be good for Thursday night vs. the #Eagles, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2021

“I’m just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart…Again, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do,” Brady told the media Tuesday in a video tweeted by the team when discussing his thumb, which he had a protective glove on during practice.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I’m just trying to be preventative and precautious and be smart… I feel confident that I’ll be able to go out there and do what I need to do.” 🗣️: @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/EvOHT92iDM — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 12, 2021

I know fans love to panic at the first sign of trouble with their QB. I’m no different. If you tell me my QB is hurt in any way, I’m going to get nervous.

However, this really does seem to be a relatively minor situation for Brady and the Bucs. He had a glove on his right hand during practice Tuesday, people got nervous and he’s now addressed it.

Bucs QB Tom Brady was listed as LIMITED at today’s practice and was wearing a glove on his injured throwing hand..👀@6abc @Eagles pic.twitter.com/5rhcDvA4H5 — mark meany (@markmeany) October 12, 2021

If there was something super serious going on with his thumb, fans would know it at this point. Brady likely wouldn’t have practiced at all Tuesday.

Instead, he was limited and wearing a glove. That’s a sign they intend to play the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Here’s a look at Tom Brady’s taped hand/thumb…Mike Evans told me he wasn’t even aware Brady injured it. Byron Leftwich laughed when I asked, telling me he found out very late in the game. pic.twitter.com/ye5l8pu7ve — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 12, 2021

You can catch the Buccaneers and the Eagles on Fox Thursday night at 8:20 EST. It should be a fun one!