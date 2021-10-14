Bill Clinton Admitted To Hospital

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit late Tuesday due to a urinary tract infection that reached his bloodstream, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The former president entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center’s ICU where he continues to undergo intravenous antibiotic treatment, medical professionals familiar with the matter said in a joint statement. The doctors said Clinton will receive this form of treatment until Friday then will likely be switched to oral antibiotics, CNN reported.

“He was admitted to the ICU for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. He remains in the hospital for continuous monitoring,” said the hospital’s Chair of Medicine Dr. Alpesh Amin and Clinton’s personal primary physician Dr. Lisa Bardack.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well. The California-based medical team has been in constant communication with the President’s New York-based medical team,” the statement continued. “We hope to have him go home soon.”

The former president attended a private event where he felt fatigued before being admitted to the hospital, according to CNN. The doctors said that urologic infections are common in older people and can easily enter the bloodstream.

Angel Ureña, a spokesman for the former president, said that Clinton is being treated for a “non-COVID-related infection” and remains in “good spirits.” (RELATED: Norm MacDonald Keeps Saying Bill Clinton Is A Murderer On ‘The View’)

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” Ureña said in a statement.

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Clinton underwent a quadruple bypass surgery in September of 2004 and suffered from a collapsed lung in 2005, according to ABC News. The former president had two coronary stents placed in his heart in February of 2010.