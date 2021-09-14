Norm MacDonald Keeps Saying Bill Clinton Is A Murderer On ‘The View’

Legendary comedian Norm MacDonald passed away Tuesday at 61-years-old.

MacDonald had been fighting a private nine-year battle with cancer, according to Deadline. (RELATED: Legendary Comedian Norm Macdonald Dead At Age 61 After Dealing With Cancer Battle)

In a classic clip from The View in the aftermath of the 2000 presidential election, MacDonald shocked the show’s hosts by repeatedly insinuating that former President Bill Clinton was a “murderer.”

“I think we should get the homicide out of the White House” he said, much to the chagrin of hosts Joy Behar and Barbara Walters.

“We don’t want any more murderers,” he continued.

Behar responded, “who are the murderers?” to which MacDonald bluntly replied, “well Clinton, he murdered a guy.”

After being chastised by Walters, MacDonald proclaimed “I thought it was a matter of record!” to which several of the hosts jokingly tell him to “shut up!”

“I love George Bush man, he’s a good man, decent,” he said. “He’s not a liar or crook murderer.”

Later in the segment, MacDonald said, “people always told me Hollywood was, like, incredibly liberal and biased and I thought it was untrue but…” he trailed off with a classic MacDonald smirk while throwing his hand in the air.

MacDonald was perhaps best known for his six year stint on Saturday Night Live in the mid-90s and his frequent comedic assaults on politicians and other high level public figures of the time. He was reportedly adamant about keeping his health issues a secret from fans.

"He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic," his longtime friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said.