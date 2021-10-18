Longtime North Carolina Democratic Rep. David Price Announces Retirement

Democratic North Carolina Rep. David Price, who has served 31 years in Congress, will retire at the end of his current term, he announced Monday.

“It’s not an easy decision but one I feel confident in,” Price told local WRAL News. “I’m very grateful for the people who have made this period of service possible.”

Breaking News: Longtime Congressman David Price to retire. Hear what he had to say about his legacy, what’s next Only on WRAL-TV at noon. https://t.co/dsT2CUOIB4 — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) October 18, 2021

Price, the dean of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, was first elected in 1986, serving four terms before losing his seat during the 1994 midterm elections. He won a rematch against Republican Rep. Fred Heineman in 1996.

A former political science professor at Duke University and Yale University, Price has published four editions of a college textbook on Congress, “The Congressional Experience: An Institution Transformed.”

Price, a longtime member of the House Appropriations Committee, is one of multiple long-serving Democrats who will retire after 2022. House Budget Committee chairman John Yarmuth, a Kentucky Democrat who has held office since 2007, announced on Oct. 12 that he would forgo reelection. Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, first elected in 1996, will also retire. (RELATED: Ron Kind Will Reportedly Announce Retirement In A Wisconsin District Trump Won Twice)

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle, a long-time ally of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, is also expected to announce his retirement Monday.

Long-serving members of Congress often announce their retirements when they expect their party to lose a majority. 23 House Republicans announced their retirements before the 2018 midterms, when Democrats picked up 41 seats, according to FiveThirtyEight.