Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Posts Photo Of Herself Maskless At WNBA Game, Appears To Violate Mandates

Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attended a WNBA game Sunday maskless, appearing to violate both local and state mandates.

Lightfoot, despite championing Chicago’s indoor mask mandate, posted on Twitter a photo of herself maskless at the game. The tweet, which congratulates the Chicago Sky team on their victory over the Phoenix Mercury, seems to show nearly every spectator surrounding Lightfoot wearing a mask, except for the mayor.

What a moment. Congrats champs! 🎉 A first but not the last for @chicagosky. pic.twitter.com/YdPx1A6011 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) October 17, 2021

Both Chicago and the state of Illinois require masks to be worn indoors at all public venues by anyone two years of age or older regardless of vaccination status. The city’s mandate, put in place by the Commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health Allison Arwady, went into effect Aug. 20. (RELATED: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Caught Partying Maskless With Large Crowd In CDC ‘Orange’ Zone)

This is not the first time Lightfoot has been seen violating COVID-19 mandates. In 2020, she admitted to receiving a haircut, despite a state-wide stay-at-home order, as previously reported.

Lightfoot defended the action at the time, stating, “I’m the public face of this city. I’m on national media and I’m out in the public eye … I think what really people want to talk about is, we’re talking about people dying here.” “We’re talking about significant health disparities. I think that’s what people care most about,” she added. (RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Photographed Maskless At Wedding Despite Indoor Mask Mandate)

Lightfoot had previously made a public service announcement, arguing that “getting your roots done,” in reference to one’s hair, “is not essential” during the pandemic.