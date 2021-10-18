Doocy Presses Psaki On Why The Bidens Appeared To Break DC’s Mask Rules

White House press secretary Jen Psaki downplayed allegations Monday that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden broke city mask mandates when they were seen on video appearing to walk maskless through a restaurant.

Fox News’ Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy questioned Psaki about the maskless outing Monday.

“There is a mask requirement inside D.C. restaurants yet President Biden and the first lady were not wearing masks while walking around a D.C. restaurant on Saturday, why?” Doocy asked.

“I think what you’re referring to is a photo of them walking out of a restaurant after they had eaten, masks in hand, where they had not yet put them back on yet,” Psaki said.

“Of course, there are moments when all don’t put masks back on as quickly as we should but I don’t think we should lose the forest through the trees here, in that our objective here is to get more people vaccinated, make sure that schools and companies around the country can put in place requirements to save more lives and keep people safer and not overly focus on moments in time that don’t reflect overarching policy,” Psaki continued.

Doocy then pressed Psaki further on video that appears to show the first couple walking through the restaurant maskless while fully masked secret service agents follow.

“I think I just addressed it, Peter,” Psaki said, dismissing any further questions about the topic from Doocy.

The White House press pool confirmed the Bidens did dine Saturday at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C. One video appears to show the couple walking through the restaurant without a mask while another video shows the couple leaving the restaurant also maskless.

Every American deserves an answer from @JoeBiden directly explaining why he thinks is allowed to break rules that he demands others to follow. pic.twitter.com/fKlfaBwByw — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 17, 2021

Bidens depart Fiola Mare restaurant in Georgetown last night …. pic.twitter.com/2WAsgvApyk — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) October 17, 2021

The restaurant’s website says all customers are required to mask up except while dining.

“Per CDC guidance and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser’s executive order, all individuals over age 2 are required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be always worn while in our restaurants, except while eating and drinking. Thank you for understanding.”

Citywide guidance mandates individuals must wear a mask indoors, including at restaurants, even if they are fully vaccinated.

The Daily Caller reached out to Fiola Mare but did not receive a response at the time of publication.