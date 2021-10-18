‘None Of That Is Soviet … It’s Utopia’: Tucker Carlson Mocks Buttigieg’s Defense Of Consumer Shortages

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson mocked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s defense of the Biden administration’s economy Monday.

WATCH:

Buttigieg appeared on CNN and defended the Biden economy. “Retail sales are through the roof and if you think about the images of ships, for example, waiting at anchor on the west coast, every one of the ships are full of record amount of goods that Americans are buying because demand is up because income is up. Because the president has successfully guided this economy out of the teeth of a terrifying recession,” Buttigieg said, arguing that the supply chains can’t keep up with the demand for products.

“Oh, so it’s not the administration’s fault? They’re doing such a good job. You have more money than you can spend and because you’re so rich, you want to spend it on so much stuff that we no longer have enough stuff for you to buy,” Carlson said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”.

“So the shortages are in effect your fault for being the undeserved beneficiary of Joe Biden’s economic genius. Got that?” Carlson continued. (RELATED: Administration Says Walmart, FedEx, Major West Coast Port Will Operate 24/7 Amid Supply Chain Shortages)

The Fox News host continued to lampoon Buttigieg’s defense as he said the cost of gas, lumber and automobiles “has risen” and items like washing machines, refrigerators and toilet paper simply aren’t available.

“None of that is Soviet, not at all. It’s not the Brezhnev administration. No, it’s utopia. ‘Be happy about it; stop your complaining,’ says Mayor Pete.”

Carlson joked that Buttigieg may have his current position as a result of “a certain sort of affirmative action for dwarfish frauds” because nothing else “could explain the ascent of the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

“In any case, however he got there, Mayor Peter is somehow the Secretary of Transportation [and] maybe it’s not a coincidence that transportation infrastructure has collapsed.” Carlson noted that Buttigieg has done his best to suggest “the bare shelves” are actually “a sign this country is thriving.”

Buttigieg praised Biden’s economic management during Sunday’s “State of the Union”. (RELATED: Democrats Defend Buttigieg’s Secret Paternity Leave)

The Transportation Secretary lashed out at Carlson during a Friday appearance on MSNBC over Carlson’s remarks about his paternity leave.